RITES (₹261.9): Buy

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of RITES at current levels. Since recording a 52-week low at ₹191 in late March this year, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. However, the stock had encountered a key resistance at ₹270 in early July and witnessed a corrective decline until it found support at around ₹240 in late July. Subsequently, the stock rebounded taking support at ₹240 in early August and has been in a near-term up-move.
On Monday, the stock gained 5.5 per cent with above average volume, breaking above a key resistance at ₹254. The recent rally has surpassed the 21- and 50-day moving averages and the stock trades well above these moving averages. With the recent up-move the stock appears to have resumed the medium term uptrend.
The daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI is hovering in the neutral region with an upward bias. Besides, the daily as well as the weekly price rate of change indicator are featuring in the positive territory implying buying interest. Overall the short-term outlook is bullish.
The stock has potential to breach the near-term resistance at ₹270 and reach the price targets of ₹273 and ₹278 levels in the ensuing trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹256. (Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...