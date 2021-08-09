Stocks

Rolex Rings lists with nearly 40 per cent gains

Opens at ₹1,249 on the BSE, up ₹349 against the IPO price of ₹900

Rolex Rings Ltd made its debut on the bourses today, August 9, with nearly 40 per cent gains.

On the BSE, it opened at ₹1,249 with a 38.78 per cent premium, up ₹349 against the IPO price of ₹900.

After hitting a high of ₹1,264.95 at 10:02 am, the stock was trading at ₹1,200, up ₹300 or 33.33 per cent over the issue price

It opened at ₹1,250 on the NSE, up ₹350 or 38.89 per cent over the issue price.

The initial public offering of the auto components maker Rolex Rings was subscribed 130.43 times.

The offer came in a price range of ₹880-900 per share. The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 143.58 times, while those for non-institutional investors 360 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 24.49 times. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹56 crore and an offer for sale of up to 75 lakh equity shares.

Ahead of the issue, the company on Tuesday garnered a little over ₹219 crore from anchor investors.

Published on August 09, 2021

