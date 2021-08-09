Rolex Rings lists with nearly 40 per cent gains

Rolex Rings Ltd made its debut on the bourses today, August 9, with nearly 40 per cent gains.

On the BSE, it opened at ₹1,249 with a 38.78 per cent premium, up ₹349 against the IPO price of ₹900.

After hitting a high of ₹1,264.95 at 10:02 am, the stock was trading at ₹1,200, up ₹300 or 33.33 per cent over the issue price

It opened at ₹1,250 on the NSE, up ₹350 or 38.89 per cent over the issue price.

The initial public offering of the auto components maker Rolex Rings was subscribed 130.43 times.

The offer came in a price range of ₹880-900 per share. The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 143.58 times, while those for non-institutional investors 360 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 24.49 times. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹56 crore and an offer for sale of up to 75 lakh equity shares.

Ahead of the issue, the company on Tuesday garnered a little over ₹219 crore from anchor investors.