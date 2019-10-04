Stocks

Rossell India shuts Kebab Xpress outlets

| Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

 

Outlets of Kebab Xpress at NCR Delhi forming part of Rossell India's hospitality division have been shut down from October 1, 2019, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges. The Rossell hospitality division of the company has no business operations from October 1 and is in the process of closure on or before December 31, it further said. The company, however, did not disclose the revenue and profit contribution of the division. Shareholders will monitor the development.

Rossell India Ltd
