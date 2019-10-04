Rossell India shuts Kebab Xpress outlets

Outlets of Kebab Xpress at NCR Delhi forming part of Rossell India's hospitality division have been shut down from October 1, 2019, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges. The Rossell hospitality division of the company has no business operations from October 1 and is in the process of closure on or before December 31, it further said. The company, however, did not disclose the revenue and profit contribution of the division. Shareholders will monitor the development.