Rubber Board to conduct certificate course in testing Dry Rubber Content

Rubber Board is conducting a three-day certificate course in testing of Dry Rubber Content (DRC), at Rubber Training Institute. The course offer job opportunities as DRC technicians in Rubber Board Companies, Latex Processing Centres, Rubber Producers' Societies. The course will also benefit growers and persons working in the area of latex processing. According to a press release issued by the Board, those who studied chemistry as a subject at Plus Two or Degree level are eligible to join the course.

Fee for the course is Rs 3,000.00 (18 per cent GST and 1 per cent flood cess extra). SC/ST candidates will get 50 per cent concession in fee on presentation of caste certificate. RPS members will be given 25 per cent concession in fee on production of membership certificate.

Rubber Training Institute will provide boarding and lodging facility at prescribed rates.

Interested persons can contact 0481-2353127, 0481-2353325 or Whatsapp 9447048502.