Rubber ends in red

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Spot rubber ended in red on Friday. According to observers, the commodity opened steady but failed to hold at higher levels on buyer resistance tracking the sharp declines in global trendsetters. Profit booking from certain dealers put further pressure on prices.
RSS 4 weakened to Rs 163.00 (164.00) per/kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade dropped to Rs 159.00 (160.00) per kg, as per Dealers. The trend was mixed as ISNR 20 and Latex were unchanged and almost inactive during the day.
Natural rubber futures lost ground in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The near month January 2021 delivery was down by 640 Yuan (Rs 7,222.27) to close at 14,755 Yuan (Rs 166,507.26) a tonne.
RSS 3 (spot) declined to Rs 184.06 (186.90) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 surrendered to Rs 118.98 (123.97), while Latex flared up to Rs 118.01 (108.64) per kg at Kualalumpur.
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:163.00 (164.00); RSS5: 155.00 (156.00); ISNR20: 132.00 (132.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 108.00 (108.00).
