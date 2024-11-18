Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has received a Letter of Acceptance from South Central Railway for a track doubling project valued at ₹294.95 crore in Telangana. The company announced this development today.

The shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) were trading at ₹416.65 down by ₹2.85 or 0.68 per cent on the NSE today at 2.55 pm.

The Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) contract involves doubling the railway track between Navipet and Indalvai stations, covering a distance of 33.70 kilometers. The project excludes a 2.3-kilometer stretch of Nizamabad Yard. The scope of work includes electrification and signaling works as part of the broader Mudkhed-Medchal Doubling Project.

RVNL, a government enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is expected to complete the project within 24 months. The contract specifically covers the section from kilometer 446.900 to kilometer 482.900, excluding the Nizamabad Yard portion from kilometer 458.825 to 461.125.