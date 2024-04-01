Saregama India Ltd has launched Padhanisa, an AI-based music learning app. The customised platform also offers live masterclasses and Q&A sessions.

The app, available on Google Play Store and App Store, offers monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual plans along with seven days of free trial.

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, said, “Padhanisa is an obvious extension from Saregama. The insight of the app comes from the fact that all Indians love to sing, be it any occasion or just to feel happy.”

The stock of Saregama India rose 3.84 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹360.70 as of 3.14 pm.