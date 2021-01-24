SBI starts forensic audit on Srei financials

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
State Bank of India has initiated a forensic audit on Srei Equipment Finance Ltd’s financials for the previous five years amid weakening business conditions and allegations of fund diversion.
This comes even as the audit commissioned by the Reserve Bank of India has been completed.
Sources said that the bank has ordered a forensic audit to also look into unsubstantiated allegations of diversion of funds recently made by an Australian media site. Recently, Srei has also delayed payments to its bondholders stating that its financials have been hit due to the pandemic.
SBI did not respond to queries sent by BusinessLine.
A spokesperson for Srei Equipment Finance said that the allegations of any diversion are absolutely false and baseless.
“The present imbroglio was created due to a never-before-seen pandemic. It got further compounded as payments of our borrowers have been stuck with the government agencies and arbitration awards remaining unresolved due to the intermittent operations of courts because of COVID-19. All these factors have led to a cash flow mismatch. However, the underlying assets against our loans and the receivables are substantial to repay all our creditors over a period of time,” the company said in response to BusinessLine’s query, adding that all liabilities will be paid back in an orderly manner.
Sources said that the lenders are doing the forensic audit as they have to take a decision on a proposal to convert a part of Srei’s total debt into five-year secured non-convertible debentures.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
That weekend came the news that Champa’s elder daughter was engaged, the proof arriving in the form of Jaimini ...
“Amma,” Divya yelled from the bathroom. “There’s something in my teeth.”Balakrishnan and Veena froze and ...
What makes the new crop of young Indian cricketers such game-changing winners? Over and above their talent, ...
For their dead, Parsis practise a 3,000-year-old system where corpses are excarnated in the Tower of Silence, ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...