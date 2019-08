Seamec International FZE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seamec, has purchased a bulk carrier - ‘Ocean Favour’, on Tuesday in Hong Kong. The bulk carrier is registered under the Panama flag. Immediately on its acquisition, the bulk carrier has been deployed on a long-term bareboat charter for a period of four years with United Marine Inc, Liberia, the company informed the exchanges. Shares of Seamec slipped 2.62 per cent at ₹365.65 on the BSE.