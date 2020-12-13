SEBI forms new department to check promoter frauds

Service with a heart in remote centres
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
Market regulator SEBI has set up a specialised department to tackle cases of diversion of funds, bank loans and resources by company promoters. The move comes after a spate of cases involving Cox and Kings, DHFL and the now infamous liquor baron Vijay Mallya. The new department will be known as the Corporation Finance Investigation Department (CFID).
While Mallya is now a proclaimed absconder and accused of fraud and money laundering running into thousands of crore, recent investigation by the Enforcement Directorate has found that DHFL promoters had diverted more than ₹12,000 crore. More than ₹7,000 crore is said to have been laundered by Cox and Kings promoters.
This and more such cases where even funds raised through initial public offerings have been diverted have pushed SEBI into action. The new department will even check if resources like company land, guest houses or vehicles are misused by promoters, a source close to SEBI said.
Currently, investigations and corporate finance departments separately look at various frauds committed by company promoters. But there is often confusion and clash as both the departments believe that it is not their turf. Hence, the turf of the CFID will now be defined, including the cases it is supposed to handle, the sources said.
According to SEBI’s internal circular, the CFID will, among others, handle cases of fraud, diversion, and siphoning or misappropriation of funds; will look at material mis-statement in financial statements; will probe complex transactions involving resources of the listed entity undertaken for the ultimate benefit of promoter/promoter group; investigate fraudulent related party transactions wherein financial and governance issues are inter-linked and a holistic examination is required; take up cases where a forensic audit has been initiated by lenders, management other regulators; and look into allegations made against auditors.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...