SEBI in talks with Centre on setting up of Repo Clearing Corporation

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Capital Markets regulator SEBI is in talks with the Central government on setting up of a Repo Clearing Corporation as part of efforts to develop a vibrant corporate bond market in the country, G Mahalingam, Whole-Time Member, has said.
Addressing an e-conclave on ‘Roadmap for economic Rebound’, organised by the industry body Assocham, Mahalingam said SEBI recognises that Repo market is one of the important pillars for having a vibrant corporate bond market. He highlighted that SEBI has been in talks with various asset management companies who are willing to bring the initial funding for Repo Clearing Corporation.
Also read: Why bonds have become attractive to large firms
“Once you have a good Repo Clearing Corporation, the repo market will gain lot of traction as credit risk vanishes out of the horizon and there will be a central counter party settlement,” he said. “SEBI is also in active discussion with the government on the budget announcement of introducing a new backstop facility for government purchase of corporate bonds that may fail,” he added.
Mahalingam noted that corporate bond outstanding in India was ₹36-lakh crore, which was about 18 per cent of the country’s GDP. “While this 18 per cent looks healthy, India is actually lagging far behind the US which has ratio of 124 per cent or South Korea where it is far excess of 50 per cent or Brazil where it it is close to 70 per cent,” he added. The development of our corporate bond market is therefore critical and has to play an important role for the rebound of the economy in a big way, he said.
Also read:A segmented banking system can boost credit
Mahalingam highlighted that there is a section of people who contend that development financial institutions (DFIs) are bound to come in a big way to help in economic recovery. “I am not sure if DFIs will come back but what needs to be developed in the country is the corporate bond market. We have been talking for some time on this. But I see flurry of activity in the last nine months where government has been playing a very proactive role with RBI and SEBI taking a good number of measures,” he said.
He stressed the need for both insurance companies and provident funds have to be a little forthcoming when it came to investing in corporate bonds. Most insurers are not prone to taking extra risk although there has been regulatory relaxations. “Insurance companies are well positioned to take risk. But they generally stick to AAA bonds and don’t go below that,” Mahalingam noted.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...