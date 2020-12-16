Sebi proposes to discontinue minimum promoters’ contribution norm for FPO

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Wednesday decided to provide relaxation to promoters for participating in follow-on public offer (FPO).
The board approved a proposal to do away with the applicability of minimum promoters’ contribution norm and the subsequent lock-in requirements for the issuers making FPO of specified securities, Sebi said in a statement.
At present, promoters are mandated to contribute 20 per cent towards FPO. Besides, in case of any issue of capital to the public, the minimum promoters contribution needs to be locked-in for three years.
The regulator said the relaxation would be available for those companies which are frequently traded on a stock exchange for at least three years. Besides, these firms should have redressed 95 per cent of investor complaints.
The issuer company should also be in compliance with the LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations for at least three years.
Besides, the board decided to provide certain exemptions to alternative investment funds (AIFs) in respect of investment committee members.
This is “conditional upon capital commitment of at least Rs 70 crore from each investor accompanied by a suitable waiver”, Sebi said.
The board approved the amendments to the norms governing intermediaries to avoid the duplicity of proceedings before the designated authority and member.
Under the amendments, Sebi said designated member, if required, in the interest of justice, need to remit the matter to the designated authority, for reasons to be recorded in writing, to enquire afresh or to further enquire and resubmit the report.
The designated member may consider granting an opportunity of personal hearing in a case where either the designated authority has recommended the cancellation of the certificate of registration of the intermediary, or the designated member.
The personal hearing can be granted if the designated member is of the prima facie view that the matter at hand is a fit case for cancellation of the certificate of the registration of the intermediary.
Also, the board has decided to repeal norms on the central database.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1390 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1375135814051420 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...