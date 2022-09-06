Sensex closes 49 points down in volatile session

Thestock market's benchmark Sensex closed 49 points down in a volatile session on Tuesday dragged by selling pressure in banking and financial stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 48.99 points or 0.08 per cent down at 59,196.99 points against its previous day's close at 59,245.98 points.

The Sensex started the day in the positive at 59,285.36 points and surged to a high of 59,566.67 points in the early morning trade. The Sensex slipped to a low of 58,974.26 points in the intra-day.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 10.20 points or 0.06 per cent down at 17,655.60 points.There was heavy selling pressure in some banking and financial stocks.

Top losers

Bajaj Finserv slumped 2.08 per cent to ₹17014. Kotak Bank dipped 1.14 per cent to ₹1915.95. Bajaj Finance slipped 1.03 per cent to ₹7122.15. Axis Bank fell 0.79 per cent to ₹749.95. HDFC fell 0.43 per cent to ₹2445. HDFC Bank closed 0.37 per cent to ₹1489.50. State Bank of India closed 0.22 per cent to ₹537.75.

Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement, ITC and Infosys were among the major Sensex losers. Only 10 of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the positive. Bharti Airtel jumped 2.79 per cent to ₹761.30. NTPC soared 2.56 per cent to ₹168.40. Tate Steel climbed 1.54 per cent to ₹108.55. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries closed 0.98 per cent higher at ₹2595.40.

Power Grid Corporation, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank were among the major Sensex gainers.

DreamFolks Services make strong debut

DreamFolks Services made a strong stock market debut. Shares of DreamFolks Services got listed at ₹508.70 on the National Stock Exchange. It is 56 per cent higher than its issue price of ₹326 per share.On the BSE, DreamFolks Services got listed ₹505, which is 55 per cent higher than its issue price.