Sensex closes above 50K mark; rising bond yields cast a shadow

3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Rallying for the third consecutive day since the Budget announcement, the Sensex on Wednesday closed at its new lifetime high of 50,255. The index gained nearly 8 per cent from the close of last Friday.
The Nifty index, too, hit a new lifetime high to close at 14,790. No new tax on the stock markets, a roadmap for stake-sale in government companies, massive increase in expenditure on stalled infrastructure projects, and easing of norms for foreign investments have been keeping the markets buoyant.
“The Budget is fuelling a rally in all economy-driven sectors along with banking. The uptick in global markets, resumption of FPI (foreign portfolio investment) flows and strong corporate earnings trend in the third quarter are the other factors driving the markets. We can expect some resistance to set in for Nifty-50 at 15,000 level,” said Jaideep Hansraj, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities.
According to analysts, the big threat to the rally is from the government’s huge borrowing programme announced in the Budget. With the bond market not too happy with the extent of spending, there was a sharp sell off. India will borrow a gross ₹12-lakh crore via bonds during the fiscal year beginning April, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. Bonds sold off on the announcement, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 16 basis points to 6.06 per cent. The 5.15 per cent 2025 bond yield rose by 27 basis points.
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...