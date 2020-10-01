Sensex jumps 435 points on gradual unlocking of economy

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
The BSE benchmark Sensex rose 450 points in early trade on Thursday led by gains in index-heavyweight Banking, Auto, Realty, Metal and Telecom stocks amid overnight rally in Wall Street. The government has eased restrictions and opened the economy that has seen as positive sentiment.
Japan's Tokyo Stock Exchange has suspended trading in all shares due to technical problems, the exchange said on Thursday, adding it does not know when the issue will be resolved.
After opening strong at 38,410.20, the BSE Sensex touched an immediate high of 38,551.60 before trading at 38,503.416, gaining 435.48 points, or 1.14%, over the previous close.
On the NSE, the NSE Nifty rose 127.15 points or 1.13 per cent, at 11,374.70.
Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, gaining nearly 7 per cent, followed by Asian Paint, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti, SBI and HDFC.
On the other hand, ONGC, Titan, Nestle and NTPC were among the laggards.
Media stocks rose today after the government allowed States to gradually open movie theatres, while Mumbai said it would reopen bars and restaurants.
Coronavirus case tally increased by 86,821 in the last 24 hours to 6.31 million by Thursday morning, data from the health ministry showed.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...