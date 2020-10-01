Sensex jumps 435 points on gradual unlocking of economy

The BSE benchmark Sensex rose 450 points in early trade on Thursday led by gains in index-heavyweight Banking, Auto, Realty, Metal and Telecom stocks amid overnight rally in Wall Street. The government has eased restrictions and opened the economy that has seen as positive sentiment.

Japan's Tokyo Stock Exchange has suspended trading in all shares due to technical problems, the exchange said on Thursday, adding it does not know when the issue will be resolved.

After opening strong at 38,410.20, the BSE Sensex touched an immediate high of 38,551.60 before trading at 38,503.416, gaining 435.48 points, or 1.14%, over the previous close.

On the NSE, the NSE Nifty rose 127.15 points or 1.13 per cent, at 11,374.70.

Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, gaining nearly 7 per cent, followed by Asian Paint, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Maruti, SBI and HDFC.

On the other hand, ONGC, Titan, Nestle and NTPC were among the laggards.

Media stocks rose today after the government allowed States to gradually open movie theatres, while Mumbai said it would reopen bars and restaurants.

Coronavirus case tally increased by 86,821 in the last 24 hours to 6.31 million by Thursday morning, data from the health ministry showed.