Sensex, Nifty likely to move in narrow band; broader market to face profit-taking

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Mixed global cues hint at another session of narrow movement for key benchmarks on Tuesday. As investors await a clear trigger to push up indices further, analysts expect the BSE Sensex and Nifty to see only range-bound movement.
“Headline benchmarks will continue to present a deceptive picture, as most of the pains will be in small-cap and mid-cap stocks,” said a market veteran in Chennai. Already, some of the stocks in that space have faced severe pain by correcting over 10 per cent in the last few days, he added.
On Monday, the advances-declines ratio stood at 1:2.1 on the NSE, with 855 stocks advancing and 1,781 stocks declining, capturing the mood of the market. Volumes on the NSE were the lowest since July 14. This denotes disinterest on the part of traders in a market where the breadth continues to be weak.
“Stock specific moves are visible as the Q1 results announcement continues. The BSE MidCap shed over 1 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap declined nearly 0.75 per cent. The advances-declines ratio continued to be deeply in the negative. This reflects profit-taking across the board by traders/investors,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
According to analysts, fund flows into equity schemes bode well for the overall market. Inflows into Indian equity funds climbed to a two-year high in July at Rs 22,584 crore.
“Mutual funds, in aggregate, have recorded a steep jump in monthly inflows. With equity capital markets gaining robust traction, the effect is distinctly visible in the heavy influx into equity mutual funds, especially categories of largecap, flexicap and ELSS funds,” said Anand Dalmia, Co-founder, Fisdom.
The SGX Nifty at 16,248 (8 am IST) signals a flat-to-negative opening, as Nifty futures on Monday closed at 16,262.95. The US indices closed on a mixed tone overnight with the Dow and S&P 500 edging down even as the Nasdaq gained. Asian markets, too, present a mixed signal on Tuesday with Japan rising over 0.5 per cent and Korea and Taiwan slipping by about 0.7 per cent; Australian markets were flat in early trade.
Meanwhile, the NSE added 10 new stocks in the Futures and Options segment from August 27. The stocks are Can Fin Homes Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, and Syngene International Ltd.
3i Infotech, Aarti Surfactants, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Ashoka Buildcon, Balaji Telefilms, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Coal India, Computer Age Management Services, Capacite Infraprojects, Century Plyboards, Chalet Hotels, Cochin Shipyard, Deepak Fertilisers, Eveready Industries, Galaxy Surfactants, Godrej Agrovet, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Heranba Industries, Infibeam Avenues, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Steel & Power, Kalyan Jewellers India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Linde India, Lupin, Manappuram Finance, Max Financial Services, Motherson Sumi Systems, Power Grid Corporation, Prestige Estates Projects, Pricol, Reliance Infrastructure, Sequent Scientific, Siemens, Spencers Retail, TBZ, Trent, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Uniphos Enterprises, Whirlpool of India, Wonderla Holidays and Zomato are among the host of companies that will release quarterly earnings on August 10.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...