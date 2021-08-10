Sensex, Nifty likely to move in narrow band; broader market to face profit-taking

Mixed global cues hint at another session of narrow movement for key benchmarks on Tuesday. As investors await a clear trigger to push up indices further, analysts expect the BSE Sensex and Nifty to see only range-bound movement.

“Headline benchmarks will continue to present a deceptive picture, as most of the pains will be in small-cap and mid-cap stocks,” said a market veteran in Chennai. Already, some of the stocks in that space have faced severe pain by correcting over 10 per cent in the last few days, he added.

On Monday, the advances-declines ratio stood at 1:2.1 on the NSE, with 855 stocks advancing and 1,781 stocks declining, capturing the mood of the market. Volumes on the NSE were the lowest since July 14. This denotes disinterest on the part of traders in a market where the breadth continues to be weak.

“Stock specific moves are visible as the Q1 results announcement continues. The BSE MidCap shed over 1 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap declined nearly 0.75 per cent. The advances-declines ratio continued to be deeply in the negative. This reflects profit-taking across the board by traders/investors,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

According to analysts, fund flows into equity schemes bode well for the overall market. Inflows into Indian equity funds climbed to a two-year high in July at Rs 22,584 crore.

“Mutual funds, in aggregate, have recorded a steep jump in monthly inflows. With equity capital markets gaining robust traction, the effect is distinctly visible in the heavy influx into equity mutual funds, especially categories of largecap, flexicap and ELSS funds,” said Anand Dalmia, Co-founder, Fisdom.

The SGX Nifty at 16,248 (8 am IST) signals a flat-to-negative opening, as Nifty futures on Monday closed at 16,262.95. The US indices closed on a mixed tone overnight with the Dow and S&P 500 edging down even as the Nasdaq gained. Asian markets, too, present a mixed signal on Tuesday with Japan rising over 0.5 per cent and Korea and Taiwan slipping by about 0.7 per cent; Australian markets were flat in early trade.

10 stocks to enter F&O

Meanwhile, the NSE added 10 new stocks in the Futures and Options segment from August 27. The stocks are Can Fin Homes Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, and Syngene International Ltd.

Results calendar

3i Infotech, Aarti Surfactants, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Ashoka Buildcon, Balaji Telefilms, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Coal India, Computer Age Management Services, Capacite Infraprojects, Century Plyboards, Chalet Hotels, Cochin Shipyard, Deepak Fertilisers, Eveready Industries, Galaxy Surfactants, Godrej Agrovet, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Heranba Industries, Infibeam Avenues, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Steel & Power, Kalyan Jewellers India, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Linde India, Lupin, Manappuram Finance, Max Financial Services, Motherson Sumi Systems, Power Grid Corporation, Prestige Estates Projects, Pricol, Reliance Infrastructure, Sequent Scientific, Siemens, Spencers Retail, TBZ, Trent, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Uniphos Enterprises, Whirlpool of India, Wonderla Holidays and Zomato are among the host of companies that will release quarterly earnings on August 10.