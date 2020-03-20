10.25 am

Buy rupee for intraday with stop-loss at 75

The rupee (INR) lost one per cent in yesterday’s session as it marked its lifetime low of 75.31 against the dollar (USD). But it recovered marginally towards the end of the day closing the session at 74.98; the previous close was at 74.23. Read more on technicals here

10.15 am

Markets update: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 500 points in opening session on Monday on hopes of an economic stimulus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial task force to take necessary actions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic’s economic blow.

The indices, however, succumbed to profit-booking at higher levels as concerns remained over the rising cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), traders said.

After spiking 573.07 points, at 10.15 am, the BSE barometer gave up the gains in a seesaw trade quoting 269 points or 0.95 per cent higher at 28,557.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading 107 points, or 1.30 per cent, higher at 8,370, after hitting a high of 8,441.25 in early session.

10.10

FII activities: As per the data available with stock exchanges, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 4,622.93 crore on Thursday.

9.55 am

Uncertainty looms as jewellers down shutters amid coronavirus scare

With customers largely staying indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak, and demand plunging with soaring prices, most of the large organised jewellers in the country are planning to down shutters. Read more here

9.42 am

Centre prohibits export of all ventilators, surgical masks, raw material

The Centre has prohibited export of all ventilators, disposable surgical masks and specific textile raw material for masks and coveralls in a move that could increase the availability of personal protective gear for healthcare professionals in the country fighting the deadly coronavirus. Read more here

9.40 am

Godrej Consumer Products holds off price increase in soaps due to coronavirus crisis

Godrej Consumer Products Limited on March 19 said that despite a 30 per cent increase in raw material inputs, that led it to plan for a price increase in soaps, it has decided to hold off this increase currently due to the coronavirus crisis. Read more here

9.22 am

Today's Pick - Exide Industries (₹140): Buy

The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term perspective and contrarian view can buy the stock at current levels. Read more here

9.20 am

Day Trading Guide for March 20, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹894 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 880 865 910 925 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹880 levels

₹545 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 535 525 555 565 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹555 levels

₹161 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 158 154 164 168 Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹158 levels

₹61 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 59 57 64 67 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC advances above ₹64 levels

₹917 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 900 880 940 960 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹900 levels

₹203 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 195 185 212 220 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹212 levels

₹1636 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1610 1580 1660 1690 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹1,610 levels

8205 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 8100 8000 8300 8400 The contract will remain choppy. Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss above 8,300 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.15 am

Opening bell: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened on a positive note on Friday. The Sensex was quoted at 28,640.73, up 352 points. The Nifty was up 68 points at 8,284.45.