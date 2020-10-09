Stocks

Sensex, Nifty open in the green

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 09, 2020 Published on October 09, 2020

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Friday's session in positive territory.

Sensex was up 94 points or 0.24 per cent at 40,277 in the opening session. The Nifty was up 30 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,865.

