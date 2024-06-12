The benchmark indices closed marginally higher on Wednesday. BSE Sensex closed at 76,606.57, up by 149.98 points or 0.20 per cent, and Nifty 50 closed at 23,322.95, up by 58.10 points or 0.25 per cent.

Coal India, Power Grid, Eicher Motors, SBI Life, and Tech Mahindra were top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack, while M&M, Britannia, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consumer Products and Titan were major laggards.

Sectoral indices of realty, auto and FMCG stocks edged lower. Nifty media, PSU banks, and healthcare stocks were up 1 per cent.

A total of 3,991 stocks were traded on the BSE on Wednesday, of which 2,548 advanced, 1,339 declined and 104 stocks remained unchanged. While 250 stocks have hit a 52-week high, 21 have hit a 52-week low. In addition, 386 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 141 traded in the lower circuit.

The stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE include OM Infra (20%), Gravita (15.29%), Elecon Engineering (12.86%), and Marine Electricals (10%).

TVS Supply Chain Solutions closed at ₹177.68 on the NSE, higher by 4.95 per cent.

Paytm closed up 5.51 per cent at ₹401.50.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities, said, “The Nifty closed flat after a strong initial hour of trading, encountering resistance around 23,400. However, the short-term trend remains positive as the index stayed above 23,300. In the near term, the index might continue consolidating within the 23,300-23,500 range. A decisive breakout above 23,500 could trigger a rally towards 23,800.