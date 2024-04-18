BSE Sensex was trading at 73,400.23, higher by 456.55 pts, or 0.63 per cent, as of 12.43 p.m., and NSE Nifty50 was at 22,313.70, up 165.80 pts or 0.75 per cent.

All sectoral indices, except healthcare and FMCG, gained on the NSE. Nifty metal, media, realty, and PSU bank stocks rose over 1 per cent.

The stocks that emerged as top gainers on the NSE were Bharti Airtel (higher by 4.94 per cent), Power Grid (3.63 per cent), M&M (2.51 per cent), Hindalco (2.44 per cent), and Adani Ports (2.32 per cent). Meanwhile, Nestle India (-3.29 per cent), Axis Bank (-1.61 per cent), Apollo Hospitals (-1.31 per cent), Titan (-0.40 per cent), and Divi’s Lab (-0.33 per cent) were the major laggards.

Of all the 3,827 stocks traded on the BSE as of 12.47 p.m., 2,582 advanced, 1,103 declined, and 142 remained unchanged. The number of stocks that hit a 52-week high was 186, and those that hit a 52-week low were 7.

In addition, 289 stocks traded in the upper circuit, while 200 hit the lower circuit.

The stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE include AAA Tech (19.33 per cent), Just Dial (12.95 per cent), Indo Tech (10 per cent) and Hi-Tech Gear (10 per cent).

Mastek stock rallied 10.60 per cent to trade at ₹2,856.30 as of 12.59 p.m. after the company was named as a supplier on UK Defence Ministry’s £1.2 billion Digital & IT services framework.

Power Mech Projects stock inched up 0.23 per cent to trade at ₹5,047 on the NSE as of 12.52 p.m. after receipt of orders worth ₹232.03 crore.

Ambuja Cements stock rose 1.51 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹626.90 as of 12.54 p.m. after Adani family invested ₹8,339 crore in the company.

Ashok Leyland stock declined 1.45 per cent to trade at ₹173.65 as of 12.57 p.m. The company has signed an agreement with South Indian Bank to provide financing support to its dealers under the bank’s dealer finance scheme.