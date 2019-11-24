Stocks

Seven of the top-10 companies lose ₹76,164 crore in m-cap

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 24, 2019 Published on November 24, 2019

Tata Consultancy Services takes the biggest hit

Seven of the 10 most valued domestic firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹76,164.3 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest knock.

From the top-10 pack, only Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HDFC and SBI witnessed gains in their market valuation for the week ended Friday.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped ₹39,118.6 crore to ₹7,76,950.02 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation tumbled ₹10,410.2 crore to ₹2,99,602.51 crore and that of Infosys tanked ₹7,174.59 crore to reach ₹2,95,174.92 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) declined ₹7,154.7 crore to ₹4,38,201.26 crore and that of HDFC Bank plunged ₹7,033.72 crore to ₹6,92,671.21 crore.

ITC’s valuation fell ₹3,686.3 crore to ₹3,04,304.16 crore. ICICI Bank lost ₹1,586.19 crore in valuation to stand at ₹3,21,139.67 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of RIL zoomed ₹48,874.91 crore to ₹9,80,287.54 crore.

Also, State Bank of India (SBI) added ₹6,381.1 crore to its m-cap to reach ₹2,93,753.59 crore. The valuation of HDFC advanced ₹2,098.74 crore to ₹3,86,298.69 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and SBI.

During the last week, the Sensex inched up 2.72 points.

Published on November 24, 2019
Reliance Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
No misuse of clients’ securities: Karvy