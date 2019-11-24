Seven of the top-10 companies lose ₹76,164 crore in m-cap

Seven of the 10 most valued domestic firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹76,164.3 crore in market capitalisation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) taking the biggest knock.

From the top-10 pack, only Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HDFC and SBI witnessed gains in their market valuation for the week ended Friday.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped ₹39,118.6 crore to ₹7,76,950.02 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s valuation tumbled ₹10,410.2 crore to ₹2,99,602.51 crore and that of Infosys tanked ₹7,174.59 crore to reach ₹2,95,174.92 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) declined ₹7,154.7 crore to ₹4,38,201.26 crore and that of HDFC Bank plunged ₹7,033.72 crore to ₹6,92,671.21 crore.

ITC’s valuation fell ₹3,686.3 crore to ₹3,04,304.16 crore. ICICI Bank lost ₹1,586.19 crore in valuation to stand at ₹3,21,139.67 crore.

In contrast, the market cap of RIL zoomed ₹48,874.91 crore to ₹9,80,287.54 crore.

Also, State Bank of India (SBI) added ₹6,381.1 crore to its m-cap to reach ₹2,93,753.59 crore. The valuation of HDFC advanced ₹2,098.74 crore to ₹3,86,298.69 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and SBI.

During the last week, the Sensex inched up 2.72 points.