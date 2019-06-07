Stocks

SH Kelkar: Focus on buyback meet

The board of SH Kelkar and Company will meet on Monday to consider acquisition of the remaining 49 per cent stake in Creative Flavours and Fragrances S.p.A and buyback of equity shares. Shareholders would be keen to know the buyback issue size, the number of shares to be bought back and the price. Besides, the mode of buyback — whether through open market purchase or tender process on proportionate basis — and promoters’ intention are also crucial factors.

