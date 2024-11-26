The shares of ITCONS E-Solutions Limited closed flat at ₹600 on the BSE today.

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd reported a strong financial performance in the first half of fiscal year 2025, with revenue jumping 38.71 per cent to ₹17.95 crore compared to the same period last year.

The company’s net profit surged 68.13 per cent to ₹1.29 crore, with earnings per share reaching ₹2.57. In July, ITCONS raised ₹71.28 crore through equity share convertible warrants, which it plans to use for diversification into the green energy sector.

During the first six months, the company secured significant contracts, including a ₹17.4 crore agreement with the National Institute of Biologicals for 129 personnel, a ₹2.63 crore contract with the National Mission for Clean Ganga, and a ₹2.56 crore deal with Adani Group’s Maharashtra Border Check Post Network Limited.

Managing Director Dr. Gaurav Mittal outlined the company’s strategy to focus on non-IT staffing, expand nationwide by establishing state-level contact centers, and potentially acquire staffing firms. The company has consistently grown, with revenue increasing from ₹8.42 crore in FY21 to ₹28.50 crore in FY24.