Shares of Raymond falls after Q1 loss

The shares of Raymond fell on Friday as much as 4.9 percent to ₹607.1, the lowest since October 23, 2018.

Indian branded fabric and fashion retailer posted net loss of ₹14.85 crore ($2.14 million). The total expenses jumped 16 percent while raw materials cost had risen 11 percent.

Around 1 million shares changed hands, versus the 30-day average of 546,446 million shares. Up to the last close, the Raymond is down 25 percent this year, while peer KPR Mill, which posted a 13.5 percent rise in Q1 profit on July 29, fell 1 percent.