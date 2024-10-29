Shelter Pharma Ltd, an India-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company, announced today that it has secured an international order worth $12,500 from Bangladesh’s Genet International for animal feed preparations.

The shares of Shelter Pharma Limited were trading at ₹46.36, up by ₹1.36 or 3.02 per cent on the BSE today at 3.10 pm.

The order, to be executed within two months, is for fixed-cost production of animal feed products. Shelter Pharma operates from its manufacturing facility in Himatnagar, Gujarat, with its corporate office in Ahmedabad. The company specialises in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, focusing on research, innovation, and healthcare solutions.

The company confirmed that the transaction does not involve any related parties and that its promoter group has no interests in Genet International, the Bangladesh-based buyer.

Shelter Pharma, incorporated in 2007, positions itself as a manufacturer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company’s operations are led by Managing Director Mustaqim Nisarahmed Sabugar.