Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers has inter-se transfer of shares

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers has informed the exchanges of an inter-se transfer of shares among its promoters. The company said it has received disclosures pertaining to inter-se transfer of 30 lakh shares transacted (on January 4) off-market between Punit Makharia and Gautam Makharia, promoters of the company, as per their gift deed. Following the transaction, Gautam Makharia’s stake in the company climbed to 28.57 per cent from 18.81 per cent while Punit’s holding fell to 31.15 per cent from 40.91 per cent. Shares of Shree Pushkar Chemicals jumped 5.76 per cent at ₹105.60 on the BSE.

Published on January 07, 2020
