Shuttered brokerages hit retail investors badly

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Thousands of retail investors have been left high and dry with over two dozen stockbroking firms told to shut shop after being categorised as defaulters for misusing client funds and securities. The retail investors will have to fight a legal battle to reclaim their money and this can take time.
Despite market regulator SEBI taking several actions recently, such as changing rules pertaining to the power of attorney (PoA), margin collection, pledging and re-pledging of client securities, and ring-fencing client funds, brokers continue to default.
Telangana-based Stampede Capital is the latest to be expelled. The NSE had approved Stempede’s algo-trading platform in July 2014, but six years later, it issued a show-cause notice to the broker for misuse of client funds.
BMA Wealth Kreators, Allied Financial Services, Fairwealth Securities, IL&FS Securities, Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investments, Kassa Finvest, Unicorn, Vasanti Securities, Click-2-Trade, Anugrah, Arcadia, and IndiaNivesh are some of the other brokers facing complaints of default or misuse of clients’ securities. Many have been declared defaulters, but a few are still under the scanner or on the list of potential defaulters, sources said.
Karvy was the largest stockbroker catering to retail clients to be declared a defaulter by the NSE last year. It took nearly a year for the exchange to declare Karvy a defaulter after it came to light in 2019 that it had misused clients’ securities worth nearly ₹2,000 crore using the Power of Attorney it had obtained.
The big worry, according to regulatory experts, is that claims against defaulting brokers could far exceed the investor protection fund maintained (IPF) by the NSE and the BSE. In November last year, SEBI had mandated that exchanges increase their IPF to ₹1,500 crore. Even this enhanced corpus may not be enough to fully reimburse all clients as the default by brokers in the derivative segment is higher, experts say. Also, exchanges have imposed a cap on what each investor can claim. Clients can go to exchanges with their claim only after a broker is declared a defaulter.
The delay in declaring brokers as defaulters leaves client claims in limbo. No precise figure of default or the number of clients affected has been put out either by SEBI or the exchanges so far.
“The modus osperandi of the brokers on how they whip up the frenzy and run away with client money needs to be studied. SEBI has done some work and come up with new rules. Still, 100 per cent return of client money should be paramount and brokers and even those inspecting them should follow the rules. The regulator needs to do more,” said Shriram Subramanian, an expert on corporate governance and investor protection issues.
“SEBI has taken some corrective steps but time will tell its effectiveness,” said J N Gupta, a former SEBI official and an investor rights advisor.
SEBI has been blamed for being slow in investigating funds diversion by brokers and holding exchanges responsible for regulatory lapses and timely settlement of default claims. Separation of funds at the exchange (clearing and settlement) level has been mooted. Lawyers suggest that clients form a group and move the Securities and Appellate Tribunal against exchanges taking unusually long to declare brokers defaulters.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...