Silicon Valley Infotech board meets on February 18

| Updated on February 18, 2020 Published on February 18, 2020

Silicon Valley Infotech held a meeting of the board of directors on February 18, where it proposed to voluntary delist 12,96,80,000 equity shares from the NSE and the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited without giving an exit opportunity to the shareholders, as per Regulation 6 (a) and 7 (r) (a) of SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations.

However, the equity shares of the company will continue to be listed on the BSE.

