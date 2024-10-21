Siyaram Recycling Industries Limited announced today that it has received a purchase order worth $750,000 (approximately ₹6.30 crore) from Hong Kong-based Greenland Trading Pvt. Ltd. for 125 tonnes of brass billets.
The shares of Siyaram Recycling Industries Limited were trading at ₹169.00 up by ₹4.85 or 2.95 per cent on the BSE today at 1 pm.
The order requires delivery within 30 days and involves exporting the brass billets to China.
Siyaram Recycling confirmed that the transaction does not involve any related parties and that the promoter group has no interest in Greenland Trading Pvt. Ltd.
The deal represents a significant export order for Siyaram Recycling, highlighting the company’s capabilities in the metal recycling sector and its expansion into international markets.
