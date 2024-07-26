SJVN Share Price Updates 26 July 2024: SJVN stock jumped over 8% in early trade on Friday after the company received a letter of intent for allotment of Darzo Lui Pumped Storage Project from the Government of Mizoram. The estimated cost of the project on completion is ₹13,947.50 crore.
- July 26, 2024 15:39
SJVN shares closing figure:
SJVN shares closed higher by 5.07% on the BSE at ₹148.10.
Meanwhile, the stock closed at ₹148 on the NSE, higher by 4.93%.
- July 26, 2024 14:57
SJVN share price in focus
SJVN shares were up 5.58% on the NSE, trading at ₹148.91 as at 2.55 pm.
- July 26, 2024 14:15
SJVN stock trades at ₹150.81 on the NSE, higher by 6.93% as at 2.14 pm.
- July 26, 2024 13:04
SJVN shares rise 7.53% on the NSE, trading at ₹151.66 as at 1.02 pm.
- July 26, 2024 12:07
SJVN stock trades at ₹152.03 on the NSE, higher by 7.79% as at 12.05 pm.
- July 26, 2024 11:43
Top gainers on the BSE as at 11.39 am:
Infibeam (11.26%), Ion Exchange (10.46%), SJVN (8.66%), Network 18 (7.87%), Mphasis (7.23%)
- July 26, 2024 11:16
SJVN stock in focus
Shares of SJVN traded at ₹152.90 on the NSE, up 8.41% as at 11.13 am.
- July 26, 2024 10:18
Sensex, Nifty trade higher in early trade on Friday
Follow bl’s stock market live updates here
- July 26, 2024 10:17
SJVN secures first project in Mizoram
SJVN has received a letter of intent for allotment of Darzo Lui pumped storage project from the Government of Mizoram.
With an installed capacity of 2,400 MW, the project has been proposed across Darzo Nallah, a tributary of Tuipui river.
The estimated cost of project on completion is ₹13,947.50 crore including IDC & Financing costs at April 2023 Price Level.
Darzo Lui Pumped Storage Project is an On-stream Closed Loop Type pumped storage project. The project comprises of eight units of 300 MW each. The annual energy generation with 95% plant availability shall be 4,993.20 MU. The annual input energy required for pumping water to upper reservoir has been estimated to be 6,331.66 MU with 95% plant availability. The project is proposed to be complete within a period of 72 months.
- July 26, 2024 10:11
SJVN stock in focus
SJVN shares jumped 8.52% on the NSE to trade at ₹153.05 as at 9.57 am.
