SJVN’s wholly-owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) received the letter of award for a cumulative 1,352 MW of solar power projects to be developed at various locations in Nashik, Solapur, Ahmednagar, and Pune districts of Maharashtra under the Mukhya Mantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana.

The total investment for the development of these projects will be ₹7,436 crore.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the projects have been bagged by SGEL through competitive bidding by participation for 1,500 MW (500 MW in Round 1 and 1,000 MW in Round 2) tender floated by MSEB Agro Power Limited (MSAPL), Maharashtra, for a total capacity of 7,000 MW.

SJVN stock closed at ₹121.20 on Thursday’s trade on the NSE, higher by 1.47 per cent.