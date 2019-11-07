Stocks

Company news: SJVN Ltd

The Government of Himachal Pradesh has decided to allot Reoli Dugli Hydro Electric project to SJVN located in Lahaul Spiti district on river Chenab. The proposed estimated investment on the project is Rs 5,000 crore. The proposed commencement of production from the project is 66 months after investment approval. The template MoU for the project was signed with GoHP which is only for carrying out investigation works. Implementation agreement for the project would be signed after ascertaining the feasibility of the project, SJVN said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of SJVN Ltd closed flat at ₹24.50 on the NSE.

