Slowing economy mars prospects of OMCs

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The shares of oil production and marketing companies have been on a slippery path and are falling much faster than the user industry on the back global crude oil production war besides expectations of lower demand due to slowing economy.
Shares of Indraprastha Gas and BPCL was down nine per cent and seven per cent at ₹342 and ₹333 while Petronet, HPCL, GSPL and GAIL were down over five per cent each at ₹191, ₹205, ₹182 and ₹71, respectively. Reliance Industries fell by four per cent to ₹969.
However, ONGC gained 10 per cent to ₹66 after the company announced an interim dividend of ₹5.
The BSE Oil and Gas index was down 334 points at 9,805 on Wednesday.
The demand for fuel from both transportation and aviation sectors has been fast drying up due to spread of Covid-19.
With no early relief from fast spreading Corona virus in sight, petroleum product demand is expected to be low at 2-3 per cent in the next fiscal, as well.
This apart, the falling crude oil and other product prices will lead to lower revenue and impact profit of oil marketing companies. A sudden decline in crude prices will also lead to inventory losses for oil marketing companies, said a recent Crisil Research report.
Moreover, slowdown in global demand is putting pressure on product spreads, impacting gross refining margins. For domestic oil explorers, the crash in crude prices would adversely impact revenue and profitability.
Oil prices collapsed to a new low early this month after Saudi Arabia announced plans to increase production to protect its market share.
Crude oil prices have already plunged to $45 a barrel on March 6, as Russia broke ranks with the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, following differences over a cut in production during their meeting in Vienna.
The oil output war led to Saudi Arabia — OPEC’s largest producer — to announce a big discount of $6-8 a barrel on its April selling price, pulling down Brent prices by 30 per cent to $31 a barrel on March 9. Adding to investor worry, the price war comes when the global demand for crude plunged due to slowing economic activity due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
Here are some metrics you can use, rather than getting swayed by social media forwards
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...