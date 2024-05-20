Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd has announced that the USFDA has completed the inspection at its multipurpose API manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The inspection established that the site is in an “acceptable state of compliance” with zero form 483 inspectional observations.

The Visakhapatnam facility is a green field project spread over 40 acres and has facilities for the manufacture of Ibuprofen API.

Poorvank Purohit, MD & CEO said “This is the second US FDA inspection we have undergone at this site. We remain agile to the increasing requirements on quality and compliance, and I am confident that we will sustain our quality culture and anchor it further.”

