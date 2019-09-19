Stocks

Som Datt Fin: Open offer begins today

The mandatory open offer to the shareholders of Som Datt Finance Corp to acquire up to 26.02 lakh shares, or 26 per cent of the total voting equity share capital on fully diluted basis, by Kuldip Singh Rathee and Vijay Rathee at ₹14.70 a share, will open on Thursday and close on October 3.

The open offer is necessary after the acquirers had entered into a share purchase agreement with the promoters to buy 69.24 lakh shares (69.19 per cent) in the company.

