SRM Contractors Limited has secured a new contract worth ₹45.25 crore from Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd (OMC) for construction work at South Kaliapani Chromite Mine, the company announced on Monday.
The shares of SRM Contractors Limited were trading at ₹261.50, up by ₹1.35 or 0.52 per cent on the NSE today at 3:10 pm.
The project involves building a Gabion Wall, which is a mechanically stabilised earth wall with Gabion Facia, designed to enhance the holding capacity of the overburden dump at the mining site. The construction period is set at 12 months.
The Jammu-based infrastructure company, listed on both BSE and NSE, also informed that its trading window remains closed for designated employees, immediate relatives, specified persons, and connected persons until 48 hours after the declaration of its Q2 financial results for FY2025.
