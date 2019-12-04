Stocks

Standard Life stake-sale in HDFC Asset

Standard Life Investment plans to sell 47.50 lakh shares, representing 2.23 per cent of the total paid-up equity of HDFC Asset Management Company. The stake-sale will take place through the offer-for-sale mechanism on the exchanges on Wednesday for institutions and on Thursday for retail investors.

The floor price has been fixed at ₹3,170 a share. Standard Life, one of the promoters, holds 29.94 per cent in HFDC Asset while overall promoter holding stands at 82.70 per cent.

