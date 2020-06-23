10.20 am

Board gives nod for delisting of shares at a discount of 12% from Monday’s closing price

10.10 am

Today's stock pick | Balmer Lawrie & Company (₹112.6): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Balmer Lawrie & Company at current levels. The stock found support at around ₹70 in late March this year, following an intermediate-term downtrend. Subsequently, the stock reversed direction triggered by positive divergence and has been on a medium-term uptrend since late March.

10.00 am

Update: Financial stocks pulled the main indexes higher as investors worried that moves to tighten US visa controls would hurt the country's big IT outsourcers.

The Nifty banking index and finance index rose nearly 1 per cent each, while a more than 1 per cent fall in shares of heavyweights Infosys and Wipro dragged down the information technology index by 0.5 per cent.

Trump suspended the entry into the United States of certain foreign workers on Monday, a move the White House said would help the coronavirus-battered economy.

The move could hit Indian IT outsourcing companies, which depend on H-1B visas to send engineers and developers to work with their clients in the United States, its biggest market.

Foreign institutional investors have been net buyers for the past few sessions, NSE data showed, suggesting more global investors were pushing some of the huge surplus of cash pumped into the banking system by central banks to buy back into Mumbai.

9.50 am

Updates: Riding on a fund-raising spree, Mukesh Ambani has emerged as the eighth richest man in the world, a position he shares with Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The other Indian in the global rich list is ‘Vaccine King’ Cyrus Poonawalla, who has become the 57th richest man in the world.

For the previous two years, Ambani was ranked as the ninth richest. The Chairman and Managing Director Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), who is already Asia’s richest man, has moved one rank up from the earlier position he held before the Covid-19 outbreak, as on January 31, 2020. Ambani’s net worth stood at ₹4.98-lakh crore as of May 31, 2020, according to a Hurun Research report.

9.40 am

Oil update:

Oil prices were volatile after markets were spooked by surprise comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro saying a hard-won U.S-China trade deal was “over”, though he later said his comments had been taken out of context.

Jangled nerves were also soothed to some degree after US President Donald Trump later tweeted that the China trade deal was fully intact, adding he hoped China would continue to live up to the terms of the agreement.

9.25 am

Opening bell:

The benchmark indices today opened on a positive note.

The BSE Sensex opened the session at 35,044.55, up 133.23 points or 0.38 per cent. The NSE Nifty was at 10,369.00, up 57.80 points or 0.56 per cent.

Bank, Metal and Media are in green zone. Meanwhile, IT in red.

IndusInd Bank, UPL and Bajaj Finance opened over 3 per cent higher.

9.15 am

Asian Market update:

Asian shares see-sawed in a wild ride today following confusing statements from the White House over the United States (US)-China trade deal, with President Donald Trump later clarifying the pact was “fully intact.”

Trump's tweet bolstered market sentiment, helping e-minis for the S&P 500 swing back to positive territory. Asian shares were quick to turn around too, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan up 0.7 per cent.

Risk sentiment had taken a knock early in the Asian day after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the trade deal with China was “over”, linking the breakdown in part to Washington's anger over Beijing not sounding the alarm earlier about the coronavirus outbreak.

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

₹1028 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1013 1000 1040 1055 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,040 levels

₹703 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 690 680 710 720 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹710 levels

₹185 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 182 179 188 191 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹188 levels

₹84 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 82 79 87 90 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹87 levels

₹1747 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1734 1720 1765 1780 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of RIL while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,734 levels

₹187 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 182 175 194 200 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹182 levels

₹2028 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2005 1980 2050 2070 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock slumps below ₹2,005 levels

10288 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10230 10170 10345 10400 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from ₹10,230 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.