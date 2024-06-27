BSE Sensex touched 79,088.85, higher by 414.6 pts or 0.53 per cent as of 1.22 pm, and Nifty 50 rose 115.40 pts or 0.48 per cent to trade at 23,984.20.

Sectoral indices traded in a mix. Nifty IT increased by 1.57 per cent to trade at 35,962.30. Nifty Bank slipped 0.03 per cent to 52,856.00, and PSU Bank by 0.99 per cent to 7,296.00.

The major gainers on the NSE as of 1.17 pm were Grasim Industries (2.87%), LTIMindtree (2.67%), Wipro (2.67%), Ultratech Cement (2.63%), and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (2.14%). In addition, Shriram Finance (-1.17%), L&T (-1%), Bajaj Auto (-0.97%), Coal India (-0.84%), and Bajaj Finance (-0.64%) were major losers.

On the BSE, a total of 3,936 stocks were traded of which 1,614 advanced, 2,179 declined, and 143 remained unchanged. 281 stocks hit a 52-week high, 22 stocks hit a 52-week low.

In addition, 297 traded in the upper circuit and 185 at the lower circuit.

The major stocks that hit a 52-week high on the NSE include GRP (15.47%), Route Mobile (13.37%), Suven Pharma (6.25%), and 360 One (5.14%).