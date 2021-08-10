Stocks that are likely to see action today

The following stocks will remain in focus on Tuesday.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The Hinduja Group’s business process management entity, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (HGS) on Tuesday announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to divest its healthcare services business to funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), one of the largest private alternative investment firms in Asia. The transaction based on enterprise value of $1,200 million, subject to closing adjustments, is expected to complete within 90 days, subject to shareholder and other regulatory approvals. The healthcare services vertical has over 20,000 employees across four geographies – India, the Philippines, the US and Jamaica – and recorded revenues of approximately $400 million in FY2021. Post completion of the transaction, HGS will transfer all its client contracts, employees, and assets, including infrastructure related to the healthcare services business.

Reliance Industries: Reliance New Energy Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, along with strategic investors Paulson & Co. Inc. and Bill Gates, and a few other investors, has announced an investment of $144 million (about Rs 1,050 crore) in Ambri Inc, an energy storage company based in Massachusetts, USA.

Coal India: The mines at Tikak, Tipong and Tirap of North Eastern Coalfields were temporarily suspended from June 3 due to non-availability of forest and other statutory clearances.

Isgec Heavy Engineering has received a significant order for a 175 KLPD Multi-feed Distillery from Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. for their site at Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The multi-feed distillery of 175 KLPD capacity is based on sugarcane syrup, B-Heavy molasses and final molasses to produce Absolute Alcohol (Ethanol) for blending with petrol (EBP). The project also includes a 40 TPH Slop Fired Incineration Boiler and 5 MW Power Plant with Extraction/Condensing type Turbine and Balance of Plant on turnkey basis.

Vakrangee has launched a bouquet of travel services across its platform such as domestic/ international flight bookings operationally live across its network of more than 11,900+ Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras. The company intends to provide digital travel services in the remotest parts of the country at the most competitive prices. The company had partnered with TSI Yatra to offer assisted online travel services.

Tata Metaliks Ltd has announced that one of the blast furnaces (BFs) along with its associated facilities, as well as the downstream Ductile Iron (DI) Pipe manufacturing unit in the Kharagpur plant will undergo a planned shutdown, in phases, for annual repair & maintenance from August 13. While the BF will be out of operation for 4-5 days, the DI Pipe plant will be down for about 7 days. The operation of both BFs and DI Pipe are expected to be back on stream by August 24.

Navneet Tech Ventures Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Navneet Education Ltd, has entered into a Securities Subscription & Securities Holders' Agreement to further acquire 718 ordinary equity shares by way of fresh allotment by Elation Edtech Private Ltd for a total consideration of Rs 2.50 crore. Navneet Tech Ventures Private Ltd would hold 14.08 per cent of the present paid-up share capital of Elation Edtech Private Ltd.

Somany Ceramics has opened its third Somany Grande showroom in Gurugram (Haryana) - KK Marbles & Granite. Spread over 3000 sq. ft. - the showroom is located at Sector 34 Gurugram and will provide consumers an extensive portfolio of tiles across various tile categories, including ceramic wall and floor tiles, polished vitrified tiles, glazed vitrified tiles and digital tiles.

Texmo Pipes and Products Ltd has received orders from multiple contractors of HDPE Pipes worth Rs 121.59 crore to be executed within 6-7 months.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services: ICRA has upgraded the credit rating on long-term debt instruments of Motilal Oswal Home Finance, a material subsidiary of the company, to 'AA-/Stable' from 'A+/Stable'.