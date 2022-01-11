Stocks that will see action today (Jan 11)

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Platinum Illumination A 2018 Trust bought 5,43,75,000 units in the REIT at ₹320 per unit, however, BREP Asia SG Pearl Holding NQ Pte Ltd sold 5,42,91,425 units at ₹320 per unit on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Indo Count Industries: ICRA Ratings vide its intimation dated January 10 has upgraded credit rating for Indo Count Industries Limited’s long term bank facilities and reaffirmed credit rating for the short term bank facilities. For long term bank facilities - “ICRA AA-” (AA minus) with “Stable” outlook - upgraded from “ICRA A+ (A plus)” with outlook “Positive”. The said credit rating signifies high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such facilities carry low credit risk.
Timex Group India has sealed agreements with Timex Nederland BV for the grant of manufacturing and distribution rights of ‘Guess’ & ‘Gc’ branded watches for the territory of India. The deal is a significant win for Timex Group India, given Guess & Gc market share, reach and brand recognition in the fashion watch segment. The power of the Guess & Gc brands will be a great addition for Timex Group India.
The board of directors of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited on Monday discussed and approved the proposal of raising of funds by way of further issue of securities through private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement or other permissible modes under the applicable laws and/or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹300 crore.
The Board of directors of Vasundhara Rasayans on Monday discussed about the process of the merger /amalgamation /arrangements with its Holding Company P & J Cretechem Private Limited
Results Corner: Atharv Enterprises, Danube Industries, Delta Corp, Earum Pharmaceuticals, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Gayatri Tissue & Papers, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Integra Garments And Textiles, JTL Infra, Katare Spinning Mills, Madhusudan Industries, National Standard (India), NR International, Radhe Developers, Sanathnagar Enterprises, and Vikas Proppant & Granite will release quarterly earnings on January 11.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...