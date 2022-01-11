Stocks that will see action today (Jan 11)

Mindspace Business Parks REIT: Platinum Illumination A 2018 Trust bought 5,43,75,000 units in the REIT at ₹320 per unit, however, BREP Asia SG Pearl Holding NQ Pte Ltd sold 5,42,91,425 units at ₹320 per unit on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Indo Count Industries: ICRA Ratings vide its intimation dated January 10 has upgraded credit rating for Indo Count Industries Limited’s long term bank facilities and reaffirmed credit rating for the short term bank facilities. For long term bank facilities - “ICRA AA-” (AA minus) with “Stable” outlook - upgraded from “ICRA A+ (A plus)” with outlook “Positive”. The said credit rating signifies high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Such facilities carry low credit risk.

Timex Group India has sealed agreements with Timex Nederland BV for the grant of manufacturing and distribution rights of ‘Guess’ & ‘Gc’ branded watches for the territory of India. The deal is a significant win for Timex Group India, given Guess & Gc market share, reach and brand recognition in the fashion watch segment. The power of the Guess & Gc brands will be a great addition for Timex Group India.

The board of directors of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited on Monday discussed and approved the proposal of raising of funds by way of further issue of securities through private offerings and/or qualified institutions placement or other permissible modes under the applicable laws and/or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹300 crore.

The Board of directors of Vasundhara Rasayans on Monday discussed about the process of the merger /amalgamation /arrangements with its Holding Company P & J Cretechem Private Limited

Results Corner: Atharv Enterprises, Danube Industries, Delta Corp, Earum Pharmaceuticals, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Gayatri Tissue & Papers, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom, Integra Garments And Textiles, JTL Infra, Katare Spinning Mills, Madhusudan Industries, National Standard (India), NR International, Radhe Developers, Sanathnagar Enterprises, and Vikas Proppant & Granite will release quarterly earnings on January 11.