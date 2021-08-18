Stocks that will see action today

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed the bank to issue new credit cards, partially removing a months-long ban on the lender, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. The Central bank, however, retained the ban on bank launching new digital products.

HCL Technologies has signed a five-year, end-to-end IT transformation services deal with Wacker Chemie AG, a German multinational chemical company. HCL Tech will help Wacker Chemie AG to establish a modernised digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery. Spanning the globe with four business divisions, Wacker currently operates 26 production sites. Wacker’s engagement with HCL will lead to significant cost efficiencies through modernisation, standardisation and automation. HCL will be using AI-enabled virtual assistants to drive efficiencies for Wacker.

Bharat Dynamics has signed a licencing agreement with MBDA to establish a facility for the final assembly, integration, and test of Advanced Short Range Air-to-Air Missile (ASRAAM) missiles in India. Under the agreement, MBDA will transfer the equipment and knowledge to Bharat Dynamics for establishing the facility. The facility is expected to commence operations by 2022-23.

Canara Bank has fixed the floor price of its ₹2,500 crore QIP issue at ₹155.58 a share. The floor price is at a premium of 1.91 per cent to Tuesday’s closing price. A meeting of the sub-committee of the board will be held on August 23 to determine the issue price for the equity shares as well as the number of shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the QIP.

Ind-Swift & ANG Lifesciences India Limited: ANG Lifesciences has executed an asset purchase deal with Ind-Swift for acquisition of two formulation manufacturing facilities for ₹60 crore payable through internal accrual & bank funding on deferred payment basis up to 30-Jun-2024, located at Baddi (HP). The plants are now running as unit 5 & unit 6 of ANG Lifesciences India Limited respectively. The acquisition has helped in scaling up ANG’s manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand from domestic as well as international markets.

Isgec Heavy Engineering has received an order for two gas fired boilers from Naval Project, Indian Navy. The company will manufacture two 40 TPH boilers on a turnkey basis.

DCM Shriram Industries has entered into an agreement with Zyrone Dynamics Havacilik Danismanlik Ve Ar-Ge San. Tic. A.S., Turkey – which manufactures and markets unmanned aerial vehicles of different types. The company would subscribe to 30 per cent of the capital of the foreign company comprising of 25,715 shares at a total investment of just over $1.05 million in five tranches over a period of about a year, subject to necessary approval. Zyrone Dynamics will provide to the company technological support for two variants of UAVs at different times during the subscription period. Further, the two companies will support each other in marketing the products in India and globally.

Cadila Healthcare has received approval From the USFDA For Lenalidomide capsules, which are used to treat various types of cancers. The capsules work by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells.

Dilip Buildcon: Dhrol Bhadra Highways, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has received the financial closure letter from the NHAI for four laning of Dhrol-Bhadra Patiya section of NH-151A in Gujarat. The project is expected to be completed in 2 years and will cost ₹882 crore.

lnterGlobe Aviation: ICRA has downgraded the long-term rating of the company to A from A+; the outlook remains negative. However, the rater has reaffirmed the company’s short-term rating at [ICRA] A1. The rating agency has attributed the downgrade to prolonged disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on the company’s financials. Further it has reaffirmed the company’s short-term rating at A1.

Meghmani Organics: The company to list equity shares on the bourses after demerger of agrochemical and pigment business.

Advent International Backed Manjushree Technopack Limited (MTL), India’s largest rigid-plastics packaging company, today announced that it is entering into a business transfer agreement with Classy Kontainers to acquire its commercial operations and manufacturing facilities subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Max Healthcare: Kayak Investments Holding Pte. Ltd, one of the Promoters of Max Healthcare Institute Limited, intends to undertake an open market sale of equity shares of up to 0.28 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital of the Company, aggregating up to 27,26,754 shares towards compliance with the minimum public shareholding threshold as prescribed under the Listing Regulations and the SCRR.

SVP Global Ventures Ltd, India’s one of the largest compact cotton yarn manufacturers, has announced commercial operations for its mega textile plant in Oman. The group has invested $150 million (around ₹1,100 crore) in setting up 1.5 lakh spindles and 3,500 rotors facility at Sohar Free Trade Zone in Oman. The plant is expected to reach peak utilisation by Sep 21 and expected to contribute hugely in overall revenue of the company.

Anup Packaging board has approved a proposal of rights issue for an amount not exceeding ₹5 crore. For the purposes of giving effect to the rights Issue, the detailed terms in relation to issue price, entitlement ratio, record date, timing and terms of payment will be determined in due course, the company said.