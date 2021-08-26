Stocks that will see action today

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The Board has unanimously approved the appointment of Carol Furtado, as the 'Officer on Special Duty (OSD)'. Furtado will be leading the charge of handling the day-to-day operations of the Bank from August 26 and will be serving the Bank as 'OSD' until outgoing MD & CEO, Nitin Chugh is in office. Post September 30, 2021, she will take charge as the Interim CEO, subject to RBI approval. The Board of Ujjivan SFB, in parallel, will evaluate suitable candidates for the MD & CEO position, and submit two names to RBI for approval.

The Allotment Committee of Alicon Castalloy Ltd has allotted 5,32,860 Equity Shares of ₹5 each at ₹558 a share to S. Rai (266,430 shares – Promoter) and Enkei Corporation (266,430 shares - foreign collaborator). The allotment price is at a huge discount to the current closing price of ₹779.25 on the BSE.

Jubilant Pharmova: Rakesh Radheyshyam Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Wednesday bought 20 lakh shares and 25 lakh shares at ₹594.35 a share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed. However, his firm Rare Enterprises sold 40.25 lakh equity shares at same price, making a net addition of only 4.75 lakh shares.

Control Print Ltd has entered into an agreement with Innovative Codes (I) Private Limited and its shareholders to acquire 80 per cent stake in the capital of said ICPL. Control Print will be making an investment in the form of subscription of 16 lakh shares of ₹10 each (80 per cent of the paid-up share capital of ICPL).

Sterling Powergensys: The board of Sterling Powergensys has approved a proposal for sale of: Unit I situated at A-8/4, MIDC Industrial Area, Murbad, Dist: Thane; Unit II situated at Indian Corporation, Bldg. No. 190, Godown No-8 Gundavaligaon, Dapoda Village, Mankoli Naka, Bhiwandi, Thane; 2/10, Meghal Service Industrial Estate, Devidayal Road, Mulund West, Mumbai-400080; and 2/11, Meghal Service Industrial Estate, Devidayal Road, Mulund West, Mumbai. The sale is, however, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company in the ensuing General Meeting.

Advik Laboratories Ltd has cleared its entire outstanding loan with Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) pursuant to One Time Settlement agreement entered into by the company with IOB. The company is in the process of obtaining No Dues Certificate from IOB and as on date.

Max Healthcare Institute has company approved an additional investment of ₹50 crore by way of subscription towards Rights Issue of equity shares of Alps Hospitals.

The Board of Sonal Adhesives Ltd has approved sell/transfer/dispose of company's property comprising of land with building at Hissa Ne.1A, Village Dheku, Khalapur, Dist Raigad, Khopoli to Hitesh Bhanwarlal Sanghvi on such terms and conditions as may be deemed fit by the Board, subject to approval of Members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Future Retail has appointed Sadashiv Nayak as Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from August 25.

Infosys: To set up a new digital development centre at its largest Canadian office in Mississauga. The company aims to create 500 jobs in the Toronto Region over the next three years.