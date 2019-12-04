Company news: Strides Pharma Science

Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday announced that its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, has received tentative approval for Diclofenac Potassium Softgel capsules-25 mg from the USFDA. Strides now has a large portfolio of softgel products which comprises 11 approved products for the US markets, along with a strong product pipeline cutting across several therapeutic segments. The company has 102 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 67 ANDAs have been approved and 35 are pending approval. Shares of Strides Pharma closed at ₹380.55, up 0.90 per cent, on the BSE.