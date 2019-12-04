Stocks

Company news: Strides Pharma Science

| Updated on December 04, 2019 Published on December 04, 2019

Strides Pharma Science Ltd logo   -  Website/strides

Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday announced that its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, has received tentative approval for Diclofenac Potassium Softgel capsules-25 mg from the USFDA. Strides now has a large portfolio of softgel products which comprises 11 approved products for the US markets, along with a strong product pipeline cutting across several therapeutic segments. The company has 102 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 67 ANDAs have been approved and 35 are pending approval. Shares of Strides Pharma closed at ₹380.55, up 0.90 per cent, on the BSE.

Published on December 04, 2019
Strides Pharma Science Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Catholic Syrian Bank makes a stellar market debut; soars 54%