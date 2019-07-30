Strides Pharma sees best day in over 8 months after Q1 profit

‘Merge MTNL with BSNL’
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
The shares of Strides Pharma Science Ltd rose as much as 12.2 percent to ₹395.8 on Tuesday, the biggest daily percentage gain since November 9, 2018.
The drug maker on Monday posted June-quarter consolidated net profit of ₹3.7 crore ($537,986.19) versus loss of ₹4.31 crore year ago. Its revenue jumped 44 percent to ₹686 crore.
It hasentered into joint venture with Sihuan Pharmaceutical unit to own 49 percent stake in JV based in Hong Kong on Monday.
Up to last close, stock had fallen 23.5 percent this year, while Sanofi India Ltd which posted 2 percent drop in Q1 profit on Monday fell 4 percent.
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
The US monetary policy decision could set the trend
Govt assistance of $16 billion criticised as ‘band-aid’ to stem farmers’ losses
The weak price is despite the supply problems in the market leading to deficit
The stock of Vedanta tumbled 5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday, decisively breaking ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...