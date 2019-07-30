Stocks

Strides Pharma sees best day in over 8 months after Q1 profit

Reuters Bengaluru | Updated on July 30, 2019 Published on July 30, 2019

The shares of Strides Pharma Science Ltd rose as much as 12.2 percent to ₹395.8 on Tuesday, the biggest daily percentage gain since November 9, 2018.

The drug maker on Monday posted June-quarter consolidated net profit of ₹3.7 crore ($537,986.19) versus loss of ₹4.31 crore year ago. Its revenue jumped 44 percent to ₹686 crore.

It hasentered into joint venture with Sihuan Pharmaceutical unit to own 49 percent stake in JV based in Hong Kong on Monday.

Up to last close, stock had fallen 23.5 percent this year, while Sanofi India Ltd which posted 2 percent drop in Q1 profit on Monday fell 4 percent.

