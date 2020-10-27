Stocks

Subros shares surge over 7 per cent

October 27, 2020

Shares of Subros, a manufacturer of thermal products for automotive applications, has risen as much as 7.2 per cent to ₹283.75 on Tuesday early trade.

The stock has gained for the last three days and has generated 16.49 per cent return. The company has a low debt to equity ratio at 0.04 times.

According to data available, the institutional investors have hiked their stake by 1.88 per cent over the previous quarter and collectively hold 10.73 per cent stake in the company.

Subros Ltd
