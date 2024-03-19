Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted regulatory approval for Winlevi, a clascoterone cream.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, Winlevi is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older.

Hellen de Kloet, Business Head – Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Sun Pharma, said, “Winlevi is an exciting addition to our expanding dermatology portfolio of innovative medicines in Australia. Winlevi’s novel mechanism of action will be a welcome addition to the physician’s toolkit while treating acne.”

Diana Harbort, President of the Dermatology Division of Cosmo, said, “We are very pleased that Winlevi will soon be available to patients in Australia. This is another achievement in the mission of Cosmo and Sun Pharma to improve the lives of patients affected by skin conditions.”

Shares trade at ₹1,578.20 on the NSE, up by 0.44 per cent as of 9.17 a.m.