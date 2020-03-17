What to watch: Sundaram Fin Holdings to hike stake in IMPAL

Shares of NSE-listed Sundaram Finance Holdings and India Motor Parts & Accessories (IMPAL) will remain in focus as the the board of the former approved buying further stake in the latter. In a release to the exchanges, Sundaram Finance Holdings said upon acquisition, the stake in IMPAL will increase to 21 per cent from 18.52 per cent. The deal size has been pegged at ₹15 crore, Sundaram Finance Holdings said in a notice to the stock exchanges. IMPAL shares on Monday closed at ₹396.05.