Supreme Petro board to meet for buyback

The board of Supreme Petrochem will meet on Thursday to consider a proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company. Shareholders will closely monitor the total buyback size, number of shares to be bought back and the price of the issue. Also, of interest to them would be the mode of buyback, whether through open market purchase or tender offer route on proportionate basis. The intention of the promoters -- whether they will participate in the offer or not, will also be eyed.