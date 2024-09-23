Surana Solar Limited has been awarded a 54 MW (AC) solar power project by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) under the Mukhyamanatri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojna 2.0 scheme. The company announced today that it received a Letter of Award for the project, which is part of the feeder-level solarization under Component C of the PM-KUSUM Scheme.

The project, to be located in Maharashtra, has a tariff of ₹2.99 per kWh and a subsidy of ₹1.03 crore per MW. Surana Solar is required to commission the project within 12 months of the award. The contract period is set for 25 years from the commissioning date.

The estimated project cost is ₹189 crores. MSEDCL will procure power from this project as part of the state’s initiative to implement feeder-level solarization. This development aligns with India’s push towards renewable energy and rural electrification through solar power.

Surana Solar Limited, listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), made this announcement in compliance with SEBI regulations.